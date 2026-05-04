President Ilham Aliyev hosts working dinner in honor of President of the Italian Council of Ministers [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

4 May 2026 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

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On May 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hosted a working dinner in honor of President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni.

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