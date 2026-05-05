EU’s distance from Türkiye slows its progress, Erdoğan says

5 May 2026 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the EU to refrain from actions and rhetoric that could undermine Ankara's "constructive stance", AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a briefing following a government meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan highlighted the EU’s treatment of Türkiye compared to other candidate countries.

He recalled that at a recent EU summit in Luxembourg, twelve countries were granted candidate status, while Türkiye's application was overlooked. Despite this, Erdoğan noted, Ankara continues to engage in intensive discussions with EU institutions and member states.

"Since our first application in the mid-20th century, we have been unable to overcome deeply rooted prejudices against Türkiye, especially within certain segments of European society. Europe has consistently used our democracy, economy, population, or faith as pretexts to marginalize Türkiye. Each time, an excuse has been found to slow Türkiye's full membership process," he said.

Erdoğan further emphasized that Türkiye has changed, strengthening both its economy and democratic institutions, yet distorted attitudes in European circles remain unchanged. He warned that strategic shortsightedness persists across many EU institutions, affecting the bloc’s ability to fully embrace Türkiye as a partner.

"Türkiye is no longer the same country it once was, and the world is no longer confined to the influence of Western states. A new multipolar global system is emerging, and Turkey is among the strongest nations poised to be one of its key poles," he added.

He concluded that while Türkiye continues to evolve and contribute as a stable regional power, Europe must reconsider its approach to avoid undermining its own future by excluding Ankara.