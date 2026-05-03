Iranian supertanker carrying $220M of oil evades US blockade, says tracker

3 May 2026 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

An Iranian supertanker carrying nearly $220 million worth of oil has evaded US blockade efforts, TankerTrackers reported Sunday, AzerNEWS reports.

“A National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) VLCC supertanker carrying over 1.9 million barrels (valued at nearly $220 million dollars) of crude oil has managed to evade the U.S. Navy and reach the Far East,” TankerTrackers wrote on US social media platform X.

The vessel, identified as “HUGE” (9357183), was last seen off Sri Lanka more than a week ago and is currently moving through the Lombok Strait in Indonesia toward the Riau Archipelago.

The tanker has not transmitted Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals since March 20, when it departed the Strait of Malacca bound for Iran, according to maritime tracking information.