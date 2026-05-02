Pistorius: It was expected that US would withdraw its troops from Germany

2 May 2026 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Europe must take on greater responsibility for ensuring its own security, Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said, commenting on reports that the United States is planning to withdraw nearly 5,000 troops from Germany in the near future¸ AzerNEWS reports.

Pistorius stated that Germany is “on the right track,” pointing to the expansion of its armed forces, more flexible and large-scale procurement of military equipment, and ongoing infrastructure development as evidence of progress.

“The withdrawal of US troops from Europe, including Germany, was to be expected,” he added.

According to US media reports, the redeployment process could take between six months and one year.

Senior officials from the United States Department of Defense reportedly indicated that the move reflects US President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with the level of support European allies provided to the United States during tensions involving Iran.

As of December 2025, more than 36,000 US military personnel are stationed at bases in Germany. In addition, around 1,500 reservists and approximately 11,500 civilian employees are deployed in the country.