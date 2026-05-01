Hundreds still missing from First Karabakh War, state commission reports

1 May 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A total of 3,999 individuals remain officially registered as missing from the First Karabakh War, while six servicemen are listed as missing from the 44-day Second Karabakh War, according to information provided by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, AzerNEWS reports.

The Commission stated that among those missing from the First Karabakh War, 3,218 were military personnel and 781 were civilians. Of the civilian victims, 71 were children, 287 were women, and 319 were elderly individuals. Overall, 3,711 of the missing persons are men and 288 are women.

All six individuals reported missing from the Second Karabakh War were military personnel.

According to the Commission, 32 mass graves have been discovered to date, with human remains belonging to a total of 877 individuals recovered through exhumations. So far, 309 of those individuals have been identified, while the remains of 220 have been returned to their families and buried.

The Commission also noted that during January–April of this year alone, the remains of 46 individuals were exhumed, including 11 recovered in April.