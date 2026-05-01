Azerbaijani rowers secure four medals at President Cup 2026 Int'l Regatta [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani rowers have secured four medals at the "President Cup 2026" International Rowing and Canoeing Regatta, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The competition is timed to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The competition took place at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center

In academic rowing, Azar Ilyasov won the gold medal in the single sculls event over a distance of 1500 meters among athletes born in 2008–2009.

In the single kayak event over 500 meters in the same age category, Alimurad Hajizade claimed the silver medal.

Among athletes born in 2010–2011, the duo of Mustafa Valizade and Elmir Tarverdiyev secured third place in the double kayak event over 500 meters.

Meanwhile, Niyaz Malikov and Ivan Vorobjanski finished third in the double kayak race over 1000 meters in the 2008–2009 age category.

The regatta highlights the strong performances of young athletes and reflects the continued development of rowing and canoeing in Azerbaijan.

The "President Cup 2026" International Rowing and Canoeing Regatta is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation and the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The competition features more than 100 athletes from Azerbaijan, Czechia, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.