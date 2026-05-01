Int'l Carpet Forum 2026 kicks off in Bak, bringing global industry leaders together [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2nd International Carpet Forum has officially opened in Baku, marking an event that goes well beyond a traditional professional gathering, AzerNEWS reports.

The forum is part of the International Carpet Festival taking place from May 1 to 3. The festival is organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with support from the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Held under the theme "Carpet Industry: Value Creation, Branding and Global Markets – From Cultural Heritage to a Competitive Global Product," the forum has brought together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and representatives of the creative industries.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from Chairman of Azerkhalcha OJSC Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Icherisheher Reserve Rufat Mahmud, Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, and the festival's Arts and Marketing Coordinator Nigar Ismayilzade.

Speakers highlighted that the forum is evolving into a key platform for transforming handmade carpets from traditional cultural artifacts into sustainable, competitive products in the global marketplace.

They stressed that the forum prioritizes practical business insights over purely theoretical discussions, showcasing successful international case studies that demonstrate real-world effectiveness. A central objective is to reshape how carpets are perceived—not merely as cultural or museum pieces, but as commercially viable products capable of competing globally.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of contemporary design. Success in international markets, speakers noted, depends not only on craftsmanship and tradition but also on alignment with modern interior trends and innovative design approaches.

Another key topic was storytelling. Today's consumers are increasingly interested not just in the product itself, but in its origin story, cultural background, the artisan's work, and the deeper symbolic meaning embedded in each carpet.

In closing, speakers underlined the forum's practical orientation, offering participants concrete examples of successful export strategies and sales models from international companies and designers. The forum also aims to provide actionable guidance for both designers and manufacturers to strengthen the economic potential of the carpet industry.

The event continued with thematic sessions.

The forum serves as the opening chapter of a larger cultural celebration. On May 2–3, Baku's historic district of Icherisheher will transform into a lively hub for carpet art, aiming to promote Azerbaijani carpet weaving globally while showcasing its heritage and future potential.

Historic caravanserais, squares, and traditional houses will host exhibitions, мастерclasses, and musical performances. International participants will present their national carpet traditions in dedicated pavilions at Gosha Gala Square, while local and international artists will exhibit their works in galleries across Icherisheher.

Festival activities will also include displays of rare regional carpets, live weaving demonstrations, performance programs, and interactive educational events for children.

During these days, the city will be immersed in carpet culture not confined to museum spaces, but experienced as a dynamic, living tradition.

Such forums encourage a fresh perspective on traditional arts, positioning carpets not only as heritage objects but as elements of the modern cultural economy, national branding, and international exchange.

They also reaffirm that craftsmanship, symbolism, and history remain relevant even in today's digital age.

For this period, Baku becomes more than just a center of carpet weaving—it turns into a place where past and future are interwoven into a single narrative.

Once again, the city attracts global attention from admirers of both traditional art and contemporary design. In Azerbaijan, carpet weaving has evolved beyond a simple craft into a visual language reflecting regional identities, family traditions, and historical aesthetics. Today, Baku serves as the platform where this language is reinterpreted for a global audience.

Notably, the Carpet Festival coincides with the professional holiday "Carpet Weaver’s Day" and also marks the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha OJSC.

For more information about the events, please visit: https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.