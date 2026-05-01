Azerbaijan, ICRC highlight humanitarian cooperation in Baku [PHOTOS]

1 May 2026 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who is currently on a visit to the country, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The meeting focused on humanitarian issues in the region and ongoing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC. Both sides highlighted that their partnership is long-standing and based on mutual trust, stressing the importance of maintaining regular and constructive dialogue.

Discussions also covered the humanitarian activities carried out by the ICRC in the region. The Azerbaijani side underlined the significance of Azerbaijan’s support for these efforts.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan has always adhered to humanitarian principles amid tensions and military operations in the region, including by providing humanitarian aid to the country during the ongoing military operations in Iran.

Moreover, it was noted that armed conflicts in the modern era primarily have serious consequences for the civilian population, and the importance of intensifying the international community’s efforts in this regard was emphasized. In this context, particular emphasis was placed on the importance Azerbaijan attaches to international law and international humanitarian law, as well as its unwavering commitment to these principles.

The meeting also addressed the steps taken to establish peace and stability in our region during the post-conflict period. Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the other side on the work done to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to strengthen mutual trust.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.