Nuclear power capacity expected to increase 2.6 times by 2050

29 April 2026 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Global nuclear energy is entering a new phase of expansion driven by rising energy security concerns and accelerating climate targets, AzerNEWS reports.

According to projections, the total installed capacity of nuclear power plants worldwide is expected to increase by 2.6 times by 2050 compared to 2024 levels, marking one of the most significant structural shifts in the global energy system.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) emphasizes that nuclear energy is becoming an increasingly important component of global efforts to address both energy security and climate change challenges. As countries face growing pressure to reduce carbon emissions while ensuring stable electricity supply, nuclear power is regaining strategic importance.

The nuclear energy sector is also entering a new technological phase built on over 70 years of operational experience.

Today, nuclear energy already plays a stable role in the global energy mix, accounting for roughly 10% of worldwide electricity generation. More than 415 nuclear reactors are currently in operation across over 30 countries. In addition, construction activity remains strong, with 72 reactors being built in 16 countries, including major contributors such as China, India, and Russia.