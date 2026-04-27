Veolia and Amazon aim to reduce data center water use

27 April 2026 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Veolia Environnement S.A. announced on Monday that it has partnered with Amazon to reduce water consumption in data centers and expand water reuse systems across Amazon’s operations in Mississippi, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The initiative supports Amazon’s broader goal of achieving a positive water footprint across all of its direct data center operations by 2030. The first facility under this partnership is expected to begin operations in 2027 and will become Amazon’s first data center in Mississippi to use recycled water for cooling systems. The project is projected to reuse approximately 83 million gallons of potable water annually.

In addition, Amazon Web Services will expand its collaboration with Veolia to develop AI-driven solutions aimed at improving water efficiency. These systems are expected to provide real-time process optimization, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence, helping facilities reduce waste and improve sustainability performance.

An interesting aspect of this partnership is how it reflects a growing trend in the tech industry: data centers are becoming major consumers of water and energy, especially for cooling high-performance servers used in artificial intelligence workloads. Experts note that as AI demand grows, companies are increasingly investing in “closed-loop” cooling systems and recycled water infrastructure to reduce environmental impact. In some regions, water efficiency is now becoming just as important as computing efficiency when selecting locations for new data centers.