Kazakhstan and Czech Republic leaders hold high-level talks in Astana

29 April 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš, during an official visit to Astana, where both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, AzerNEWS reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The official welcoming ceremony took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace, where the two leaders introduced members of their delegations. A ceremonial honor guard rendered a salute, and the national anthems of both countries were performed, highlighting the formal start of the visit. Following the ceremony, the leaders proceeded to closed-door talks in a narrow format.

"You are the world’s largest producer of uranium. Concluding agreements in this field is very important for us, as nuclear power plants are gaining special significance today. I am deeply impressed by Kazakhstan’s achievements in artificial intelligence. Our countries have much in common. I believe that our governments will continue to make every effort to further develop bilateral relations," the Czech Prime Minister said.

President Tokayev noted that the two countries have long maintained close and friendly relations, with trade ties developing successfully. He emphasized that the peoples of both nations are genuinely interested in strengthening cooperation.

"It is very important that we coordinate our efforts within major international organizations. Our embassies are actively working both here and in your capital. Taking this opportunity, I would also like to express my gratitude for the fact that a large delegation of Czech business representatives has accompanied you. Yesterday, a successful business forum was held in Astana. I will continue to fully support the further strengthening of our multifaceted cooperation," Tokayev emphasized.