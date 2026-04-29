Azerbaijan, Maldives to allow visa-free entry

29 April 2026 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The necessary procedures for the entry into force of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on the mutual visa-free regime for holders of ordinary passports have been completed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AzerNEWS.

The agreement was signed on September 24, 2025, in New York City, and will officially enter into force on April 29, 2026, in line with its provisions.

Under the terms of the agreement, citizens of both countries holding valid ordinary passports will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, and transit through the territory of the other state. They will also be allowed to stay for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of entry.

The visa-free arrangement is expected to facilitate travel, strengthen people-to-people contacts, and further enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Maldives.