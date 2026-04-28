Global nuclear threat unprecedented since Cold War

28 April 2026 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has warned that the risk of a nuclear catastrophe in the world has reached a level not seen since the height of the Cold War, AzerNEWs reports.

"The risk of nuclear disaster has risen to levels not seen since the height of the Cold War. War has returned to Europe and the Middle East, and the multilateral frameworks underpinning peace and security are under immense strain. In today’s nuclear domain, we face a precarious standoff, with more actors, more risks, and less clarity," wrote Grossi in a post on his social media account X.

He emphasized that strengthening the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is more critical than ever. The treaty, widely regarded as the cornerstone of global nuclear non-proliferation efforts, aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, promote peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and advance disarmament.

"At the same time, nuclear science and technology have enormous benefits for humankind and should be shared more widely. Through the Agency, these benefits support energy and food security, healthcare and environmental protection around the world," he added.

Under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which entered into force in 1970, 191 countries have committed not to acquire nuclear weapons, making it one of the most widely supported international security agreements in the world. The treaty is built on three key pillars: non-proliferation, disarmament, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The agreement formally recognizes five nuclear-weapon states: the United States, United Kingdom, France, Russia, and China. Under the treaty, these countries are obligated not to transfer nuclear weapons or related technologies to other nations and are expected to pursue negotiations toward eventual nuclear disarmament.

Photo: D. Calma / IAEA