Azerbaijani scientist highlights importance of global networking for young researchers

27 April 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Aynura Pashayeva, PhD, Head of the Genomics, Proteomics, and Bioinformatics Laboratory at the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies (IMBB), has emphasized the growing importance of global engagement in modern scientific careers.

AzerNEWS reports that speaking about the evolving nature of scientific research, Pashayeva noted that science today is no longer confined within national borders, but is increasingly shaped by international collaboration and shared knowledge.

“In our time, science is global. Scientific progress is no longer the result of isolated efforts but is fueled by international cooperation, shared laboratory resources, and early-stage career planning,” she said.

Highlighting the role of communication and visibility in academia, Pashayeva stressed that networking has become a key factor for researchers aiming to move from local to global platforms.

“Networking is a crucial component for any researcher looking to transition from local studies to the global stage,” she added.

She advised young scientists to maintain active professional profiles on platforms such as ResearchGate and LinkedIn, ensuring they are regularly updated with recent publications and achievements. She also encouraged researchers not to hesitate in reaching out to peers and building international connections.

Pashayeva also shared insights from her academic experience abroad, particularly in South Korea, where she conducted research on plants in laboratory environments.

“The right environment helps a person unlock their potential faster,” she noted, underscoring the importance of access to advanced research infrastructure and collaborative ecosystems.

Her remarks reflect a broader shift in Azerbaijan’s scientific community toward greater integration into the global research landscape.