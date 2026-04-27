Azerbaijan is strategic partner for the Czech Republic - Andrej Babiš

27 April 2026 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

He also emphasized that Azerbaijan is at the center of the world's attention today.

Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic. We have very sincere, friendly relations, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

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