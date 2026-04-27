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Monday, April 27, 2026

Georgia boosts oil imports from Azerbaijan fourfold in early 2026

27 April 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia boosts oil imports from Azerbaijan fourfold in early 2026
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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In January–March 2026, Georgia imported 31,177 tons of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan worth $22.1 million, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, AzerNEWS reports.

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