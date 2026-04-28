Azerbaijan and Türkiye deepen cooperation on capital market regulation

28 April 2026 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Türkiye have conducted an exchange of experience in key areas of capital market regulation, including margin trading, as well as the licensing of investment companies and investment funds, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, an Azerbaijani delegation visited the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

During the visit, the two sides discussed a range of issues on the current agenda, focusing on the development and resilience of capital markets, as well as the improvement of regulatory frameworks. The talks highlighted the importance of aligning regulatory practices and enhancing institutional capacity to support sustainable financial market growth.

The exchange reflects a broader trend of closer financial cooperation between Baku and Ankara, aimed at fostering more robust, transparent, and efficient capital markets in both countries.