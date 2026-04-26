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Sunday, April 26, 2026

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry releases weekly event recap [VIDEO]

26 April 2026 20:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry releases weekly event recap [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has presented a review of the events of last week.

AzerNEWS citing the ministry's press service, presents the footage:

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