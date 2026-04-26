One injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district

26 April 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A mine incident occurred on April 26 in the territory of Sirkhavand village in the Agdara district, which was recently liberated from occupation, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was released by the press services of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the National Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

It was reported that Vugar Salah oglu Ahmadov, born in 1967 and a resident of Yenibina village in the Khojaly district, was injured in his left leg as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion in an area that had not been cleared of mines along the former contact line.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again called on citizens to follow safety rules, pay close attention to mine hazard signs, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and refrain from interfering with fenced or demarcated areas.