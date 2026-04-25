Shooting championship held in Azerbaijan Army concludes [PHOTOS]

25 April 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In accordance with the training plan for 2026, the shooting championship among servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army has come to an end, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

At the closing ceremony, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the closing ceremony emphasized that such competitions play a significant role in improving servicemen’s skills and proficiency in using standard-issue weapons.

It was noted that during the competition, servicemen successfully carried out tasks on the engagement of targets at various distances using small arms.

According to the final results of the competition, the servicemen who achieved the highest results in individual and team standings during the shooting were awarded honorary certificates on behalf of the Defense Ministry’s leadership, cup, and medals.