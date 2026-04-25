Azerbaijan condemns New York mayor’s statement

25 April 2026 16:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Aykhan Hajizade has condemned the statement of New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani regarding the so-called "Armenian genocide," AzerNEWS reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press secretary in a statement on his X account emphasized that, public figures should act responsibly, refrain from spreading misinformation, and contribute to reconciliation rather than deepening division through politically motivated and historically false statements.

"We reject your inflammatory statement. Such remarks demonstrate a lack of understanding of history and realities of the region, and distort facts for political narratives," he wrote.

The spokesperson underscored that during the 2020 conflict, Azerbaijan acted within its internationally recognized sovereign territory, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. He also referred to the 2023 developments, stating that Azerbaijan’s counterterror measures restored constitutional order following what it describes as three decades of illegal occupation.

"Claims of "expulsion" ignore the fact that Armenian residents were offered reintegration, full equal rights, and security guarantees. It is particularly troubling that an elected official promotes one-sided narratives while ignoring ethnic cleansing and massacres against hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis during the occupation period, as well as destruction of cultural and religious heritage," he stated.

The official added that such reckless statements are unacceptable and should be removed without delay.