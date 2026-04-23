U.S. State Department urges citizens to leave Iran via Azerbaijan

23 April 2026 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The U.S. State Department has issued a strong advisory urging American citizens in Iran to leave the country, following a partial reopening of Iranian airspace, AzerNEWS reports.

"As of April 21, Iran’s airspace has partially reopened. U.S. citizens should leave Iran now, monitor local media for updates, and consult with commercial carriers for additional information on flights out of Iran. Americans seeking to depart Iran may also depart by land to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan," the statement reads.

In a social media post, the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs urged Americans to monitor local media for updates closely and to contact commercial airlines for information about outbound flights.

The State Department also advised U.S. citizens not to travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan-Iran border area.

Americans who are unable to leave the Islamic Republic of Iran are advised to remain in their residences - at home, in hotels or other buildings - until further notice, and to stay away from windows.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump indicated the following day that the second round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan, could come as soon as Friday.