Musk launches steering-wheel-free robotaxis

24 April 2026 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the start of production for Cybercab, Tesla’s fully autonomous robotaxi developed as part of the company’s long-term self-driving strategy, AzerNEWS reports.

“Cybercab production has officially started,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), without providing further technical details.

Musk first unveiled the Cybercab in October 2024, presenting it as a purpose-built autonomous vehicle with no steering wheel or traditional driver controls. According to him, the design reflects Tesla’s goal of moving toward a completely driverless transport ecosystem.

He also stated that the estimated production cost of each robotaxi for operators would be around $30,000, making it significantly cheaper than most electric vehicles in its category. For passengers, the service is expected to cost roughly 30–40 cents per mile (1.6 km), which could make it one of the most affordable autonomous ride-hailing options on the market.

Industry observers note that if Tesla manages to scale Cybercab successfully, it could disrupt both traditional taxi services and existing ride-hailing platforms. However, experts also point out that regulatory approval, safety validation, and real-world autonomous driving performance remain key challenges before large-scale deployment becomes possible.