Baku to host first-ever Jazz and Wine Festival at Seaside National Park

24 April 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From April 24 to May 3, Baku's Seaside National Park will host the city's first-ever Jazz and Wine Festival, introducing a new cultural and entertainment concept that combines live music with gastronomy in an open-air setting, AzerNEWS reports.

The 10-day festival will take place in the Seaside National Park area and will feature a diverse program designed to attract both music lovers and visitors seeking a relaxed urban leisure experience.

The event will include live jazz performances, appearances by young musical ensembles, as well as presentations of local products, wine tastings, and interactive masterclasses. Organizers aim to create a space where music and culinary culture intersect, offering visitors a multifaceted cultural experience.

Each day of the festival will feature a specially curated program, with open-air concerts scheduled every evening from 19:00. The festival venue, located near the Puppet Theatre in the traditional fair zone of the boulevard, will operate daily from 13:00 to 23:00.

Entry to the festival grounds and concert area will be free of charge, while access to designated premium zones near the stage will require tickets. These tickets will be available through city box offices as well as online on iTicket.Az.