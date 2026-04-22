Azerbaijan repatriates women and children from Syria conflict zone - ministry

22 April 2026 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan has repatriated a group of its citizens from a conflict zone in Syria as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts, the Foreign Ministry said, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ministry, the operation was carried out on April 21, 2026, in line with a presidential decree signed on October 28, 2023, which outlines procedures for the repatriation and rehabilitation of Azerbaijani minors living in difficult conditions abroad.

The latest operation involved the return of five Azerbaijani citizens — two women and three children — who were transferred from Syria via Turkiye before being brought back home.

Authorities first identified the individuals’ location, verified their identities, and confirmed their Azerbaijani citizenship. Their safe transfer to Turkish territory was then organized.

Officials responsible for repatriation efforts from Iraq and Syria were dispatched to Istanbul, where the returnees underwent initial medical and psychological assessments.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye and the Consulate General in Istanbul coordinated the process, providing the citizens with return certificates and flight tickets.

The group was repatriated to Azerbaijan under the supervision of an official delegation on April 21.

The government noted that further measures will be taken to ensure the social rehabilitation and reintegration of the returnees into society.

Authorities also underlined that efforts to repatriate Azerbaijani citizens affected by armed conflicts abroad will continue.