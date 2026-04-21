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Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Azerbaijan-Indonesia trade surges sharply with addition of growing energy ties

21 April 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Indonesia trade surges sharply with addition of growing energy ties
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Indonesia increased 4.6 times in the first quarter of 2026, exceeding $24.7 million, reflecting a notable expansion in bilateral economic relations, AzerNEWS reports. According to the State Customs Committee, Indonesia’s share in Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover reached...

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