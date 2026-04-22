Dräger signs five-year strategic deal with SOCAR Türkiye to enhance safety at STAR refinery

22 April 2026 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The German company Dräger has signed a five-year strategic agreement with SOCAR Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports citing the company, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the statement, the agreement provides for the maintenance and replacement of stationary gas detectors at the STAR Oil Refinery, a key facility within SOCAR Türkiye’s structure.

The document was signed by Kenan Mirzayev, General Director of Petkim and Head of SOCAR Türkiye's Oil Refining and Petrochemical Business Direction, and Zafer Kaşıkara, General Director of Dräger Türkiye.

“This cooperation is an important step in terms of ensuring sustainable industrial safety in production areas, increasing operational efficiency and developing long-term partnerships,” the company said in a statement.

Dräger emphasized that it will continue to apply advanced technological solutions to enhance safety standards in industrial enterprises, in line with its mission of “Technologies for Life.”

It should be noted that the STAR Oil Refinery, commissioned in October 2018, integrates oil refining and petrochemical production and is considered one of the largest investment projects in Türkiye’s real sector.