Russia detained and questioned 40 Israelis at Moscow airport

22 April 2026 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Dozens of Israeli citizens were detained and questioned for several hours this weekend at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, according to Israel's foreign ministry on Monday. Russian media reported that security officials questioned some of these individuals about the ongoing war in Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Moscow Times.

At least 40 Israelis and dual Russian-Israeli nationals were held for approximately five hours after arriving at the airport in Moscow from Tel Aviv.

Security officers allegedly confronted some passengers about the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Mediazona reported that the officers indicated that Iran’s enemies are also “our enemies.” They reportedly told passengers they “should not have come [to Russia]” and expressed that they were “not welcome” in Moscow.

The group of passengers was released after signing a document that warned them against breaking the law. Mediazona's source claimed that the security officers shifted from being “rude” to “very polite” during the encounter.

Israel's foreign ministry stated to The Jerusalem Post on Monday that the incident was resolved after intervention by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, the Israeli Embassy in Moscow, and Russia's Foreign Ministry. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized that the conduct of the Russian authorities was “completely unacceptable” and that Israel takes the incident very seriously.

This incident occurred just days after Russia resumed flights to and from Israel following weeks of air disruptions caused by the outbreak of war in the Middle East. Israel reopened its airspace after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a ceasefire nearly two weeks ago.