20 April 2026 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

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by Alimat Aliyeva

Germany, once the leading economic powerhouse of Europe, is now facing a period of structural slowdown marked by declining industrial output and energy-related pressures. The crisis — driven by reduced production, high energy costs, and supply chain disruptions — appears persistent rather than temporary. In response, Berlin is increasingly shifting its economic priorities toward the defense sector, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, Germany is seeking to position itself as a central hub of Europe’s arms industry. At the same time, its traditional automotive sector is under strain due to global economic weakness, geopolitical uncertainty, and intensifying competition from China. Major suppliers that once dominated car manufacturing — producing everything from engines to precision components — are now gradually redirecting capacity toward military production.

Recent adjustments in German and EU regulations have significantly improved access to financing for defense companies. Combined with long-term government procurement programs and investment schemes, the sector has attracted close to €1 trillion (around $1.2 trillion) in potential defense-related funding.

Analysts note that this transformation reflects a broader shift in Europe’s industrial model: from consumer-driven manufacturing to security-driven production. Some experts argue that this may stabilize parts of Germany’s economy in the short term, but others warn it could deepen dependence on military spending cycles and reduce competitiveness in civilian innovation.

An additional factor is the geopolitical environment. Rising tensions in Europe and globally are accelerating defense modernization efforts, effectively turning the continent’s rearmament into an economic engine. In this context, Germany’s industrial pivot is not just an economic adjustment, but a strategic repositioning within a rapidly changing global order.