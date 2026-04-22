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Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia held expanded meeting [PHOTOS]

22 April 2026 12:34 (UTC+04:00)
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia held expanded meeting [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On April 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with President of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, AzerNEWS reports.

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Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia held expanded meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia held expanded meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia held expanded meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Latvia held expanded meeting [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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