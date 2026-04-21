Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
On April 21, Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Republic of Latvia, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Latvian President at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
The Latvian President was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.
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