Xi: China willing to boost ties with Saudi Arabia

21 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, AzerNEWS reports.

Xi said that Beijing is willing to deepen "strategic mutual trust" and increase cooperation with the Middle Eastern state.

The two leaders also discussed the war in Iran and the resulting energy crisis. Xi said that China supports an "immediate and comprehensive" ceasefire and insists on engaging in diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes.

He added that a "normal" level of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz should be maintained, following the Iranian regime's announcement that the strait has been closed once again.