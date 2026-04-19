Azerbaijan and Mexico sign memorandum to strengthen diaspora cooperation

19 April 2026 10:52 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico through the Institute of Mexicans Living Abroad, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Committee, the document was signed during a meeting between its Chairman Fuad Muradov and Tatiana Clouthier, Head of the Institute for Mexicans Living Abroad, as part of Muradov’s working visit to Mexico.

The memorandum предусматривает strengthening support for Azerbaijani and Mexican communities living abroad, protecting their rights and interests, and establishing cooperation mechanisms across various fields.

Within its framework, the parties plan to hold regular consultations, expand exchanges of information and experience, and implement joint projects and training programs. The document is expected to enhance institutional cooperation in diaspora affairs and create a foundation for broader future initiatives.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed their approaches to engaging with citizens abroad and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.