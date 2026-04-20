Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attends UNESCAP session in Bangkok [PHOTOS]

20 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has traveled to Bangkok to participate in the 82nd session of the UNESCAP, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform “X,” the session, held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: promoting inclusive societies for all ages in Asia and the Pacific,” will serve as a platform to discuss key socio-economic priorities and emerging demographic trends in the region. The agenda includes expanding access to decent work, ensuring full and productive employment across all age groups, advancing women’s economic empowerment, and strengthening overall social inclusion.

On the sidelines of the session, Bayramov held a meeting with Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul. The discussions focused on Azerbaijan’s priorities during its chairmanship of UNESCAP, prospects for enhancing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, as well as key regional issues.

Both sides emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation and strengthening coordination within multilateral platforms, highlighting opportunities for further engagement in areas of mutual interest.