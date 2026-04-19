China eyes stealth drones to counter Taiwan’s “swarm boat” strategy

19 April 2026 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

A Chinese military publication has suggested that China could deploy advanced stealth drones to counter a potential “swarm” attack by Taiwan involving unmanned combat boats across the strait, AzerNEWS reports via South China Morning Post.

According to a commentary in Defence Review, Beijing could rely on the GJ-21 drone, a ship-based stealth attack drone with long endurance and high manoeuvrability, to neutralize such threats.

Described as the world’s first operational carrier-based stealth combat drone, the GJ-21 is a naval variant of the GJ-11 Sharp Sword. It has reportedly been deployed on the decks of the Fujian aircraft carrier and the Type 076 amphibious assault ship Sichuan, both equipped with advanced electromagnetic catapult systems.

The discussion comes amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, as Taiwan continues to emphasize an asymmetric “porcupine” defense strategy. This includes developing large numbers of low-cost, high-speed unmanned surface vessels such as the Sea Shark and Manta Ray, designed to overwhelm amphibious landing forces through saturation attacks.

The approach draws on lessons from the war in Ukraine, where drone boats have been used effectively against Russian naval and aerial assets in the Black Sea.

The Chinese analysis notes that earlier generations of slower unmanned aerial vehicles could be vulnerable to such tactics, particularly if Taiwanese drone boats are equipped with air-defense systems. However, it argues that the GJ-21’s stealth and speed would allow it to evade interception while conducting surveillance and precision strikes against maritime drone swarms.

“The GJ-21 is not only capable of conducting penetrating reconnaissance and stand-off strikes in amphibious assault operations but can also effectively counter emerging maritime threats such as unmanned boat swarms, serving as an aerial shield for the landing fleet,” the commentary said.

“Moreover, the GJ-21’s long range can be translated into extended loiter time over the landing zones, which is a capability of critical importance.”

The original Sharp Sword drone first flew in 2013 and was publicly unveiled in 2019, with an estimated endurance of around six hours and a combat range exceeding 1,500 km. The newer GJ-21 variant, introduced during a recent Victory Day parade in Beijing, is believed to feature improved stealth materials and aerodynamics, enhancing its role in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The report also noted that the Type 076 amphibious assault ship could carry up to 19 GJ-21 drones, potentially allowing a small number of vessels to maintain effective operational control while freeing up aircraft carriers for other missions.