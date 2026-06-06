EU allocates millions for development projects in Ganja

6 June 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The European Union has invested millions of euros in projects aimed at supporting the development of Ganja, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mariana Kujundzic said during a meeting with the head of the city’s executive authority held as part of the EuroVillage-2026 event, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the meeting, the ambassador highlighted the EU’s long-term cooperation with Azerbaijan’s second-largest city in areas such as sustainable urban development, environmental protection, and energy efficiency.

Kujundzic noted that Ganja’s Nizami municipality joined the Global Covenant of Mayors initiative in 2022, demonstrating the city’s commitment to climate action and sustainable development goals.

She also pointed out that Ganja became the first pilot city in Azerbaijan to participate in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s Green Cities program, an initiative designed to help cities address environmental challenges and improve urban sustainability.

According to the ambassador, the EBRD signed a 35-million-euro loan agreement with the city of Ganja to support the implementation of the "Ganja Water and Wastewater Priority Investment Program."

"In addition, a loan of more than 12 million euros was allocated in 2022 within the framework of the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership. As a result, more than 80 percent of the existing street lighting infrastructure will be updated," she emphasized.