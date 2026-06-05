UN World Environment Day marks global efforts to protect the planet

5 June 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

World Environment Day is one of the most important international observances dedicated to raising awareness about environmental protection. Established by the United Nations, it is celebrated every year on June 5 and serves as a global platform to encourage action on pressing ecological challenges.

The day was officially designated by a UN General Assembly resolution adopted on December 15, 1972. June 5 was chosen to commemorate the start of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment held in 1972, which also led to the creation of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). In many countries, the occasion is also observed as Ecologists’ Day.

World Environment Day aims to mobilize individuals, governments, and organizations to take action to protect ecosystems and reduce environmental degradation. It highlights the importance of influencing political priorities and strengthening environmental policies to ensure sustainable development.

Human activity has significantly transformed natural systems worldwide. Ecosystems are under increasing pressure due to deforestation, pollution, and climate change. Millions of hectares of forest continue to be lost each year, while wetlands and coral reefs have declined sharply over the past century. Plastic pollution remains a major global concern, with millions of tons entering marine ecosystems annually, harming hundreds of species.

Scientific studies show that rising greenhouse gas emissions are accelerating climate change, leading to more frequent and severe environmental risks. Rising temperatures, biodiversity loss, and land degradation are placing both nature and human societies under growing stress. Nearly one million species are currently at risk of extinction, while soil degradation affects a large portion of the world’s population. Expanding drought conditions and water scarcity further threaten global stability.

Experts emphasize that addressing these challenges requires transforming economic and social systems to work in harmony with nature. Sustainable development, international cooperation, and stronger environmental governance are seen as key steps toward securing a safer future for coming generations.

In 2026, Azerbaijan will host World Environment Day in Baku in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The event will be held under the theme: “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

Azerbaijan took over the hosting relay during the 2024 World Environment Day event in the Republic of Korea, further strengthening its engagement in global environmental initiatives.