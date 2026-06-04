US plans duties on Russian goods

4 June 2026 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

A bill approved by the U.S. House of Representatives includes increased sanctions pressure on the Russian oil industry, the introduction of tariffs of at least 500% on Russian imports, and expanded military support for Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

The lower chamber of Congress previously moved forward with the bill, bypassing House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican, Louisiana) and relevant committee leadership. A final vote is expected later this week.

The legislation outlines a broad set of measures aimed at strengthening U.S. sanctions against the Russian Federation and ensuring their long-term enforcement. These include restrictions targeting senior government officials, members of the armed forces, major Russian banks, as well as key energy and mining companies. The bill also mandates a 500% tariff on all goods and services imported from Russia into the United States, along with a ban on petroleum products refined from Russian crude oil.

In addition, the bill allocates significant provisions for continued military assistance to Ukraine and several allied countries. It proposes integrating $300 million in aid for Kyiv into the U.S. defense budget for 2026 and 2027, as well as extending the Ukraine-focused Lend-Lease Act through 2028, allowing for faster and more flexible arms deliveries. The legislation also authorizes up to $8 billion in military loans for Ukraine and NATO partners in 2026, alongside programs aimed at strengthening the defense capabilities of the Baltic states.

Lawmakers also propose U.S. support for insurance coverage of commercial shipping linked to Ukraine, the creation of a dedicated reconstruction fund, and the appointment of a State Department coordinator to oversee recovery efforts. Another key element of the bill is the establishment of a fund aimed at financing information and counter-disinformation programs related to Russia.

Notably, analysts point out that if such tariffs were fully implemented, they would represent one of the most aggressive trade restrictions in modern U.S. economic policy. At the same time, the bill reflects a broader geopolitical strategy in which economic pressure, military aid, and information policy are increasingly used together as integrated tools of foreign policy.