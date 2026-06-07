NATO conducts Baltic Zenith 2026 air defense drills in Latvia

7 June 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

NATO member states have conducted the "Baltic Zenith 2026" air defense exercise in Latvia, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Latvian Ministry of Defence, air defense units from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Canada, and Sweden took part in the drills.

The exercise was held at the Yurmalciems training range near the Baltic Sea, where participating forces carried out a series of live-fire exercises during both daytime and nighttime operations.

The drills were aimed at enhancing interoperability and strengthening the air defense capabilities of allied forces in the Baltic region.

Earlier, amid the exercises in Latvia, Russian military units in the Leningrad Oblast and Kaliningrad Oblast conducted their own training activities. Crews operating the Bastion coastal missile defense systems reportedly carried out a series of exercises simulating strikes against mock enemy naval strike groups.