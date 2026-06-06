NYT: Over 100 ships safely cross Strait of Hormuz

6 June 2026 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In May, U.S. military personnel assisted in coordinating the safe passage of more than 100 commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports, citing The New York Times.

According to the information, risks to shipping in this strategic waterway remain high as negotiations aimed at resolving tensions between the United States and Iran have stalled.

The newspaper previously reported that the U.S. Central Command had helped facilitate the transit of 70 vessels through the strait. It added that most of those ships had switched off their transponders while passing through the area.

On June 1, Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to the Supreme leader of Iran, said that Iran would not allow the United States to maintain the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and further aggravate the situation in Lebanon.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.