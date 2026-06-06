Baku and Madrid discuss expanding consular cooperation [PHOTOS]

6 June 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The first round of consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain was held in Madrid, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department, while the Spanish delegation was headed by Carolina Alvarez, Director General for Spaniards Abroad and Consular Affairs.

During the consultations, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the consular sphere between Azerbaijan and Spain, one of Azerbaijan’s partner countries. The talks also focused on the potential signing of new bilateral agreements and the digitalization of consular services.

The two sides exchanged views on the protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens of both countries and reviewed opportunities for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas including justice, law enforcement, prosecution, migration, education, and visa policy.