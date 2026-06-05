Why central banks keep buying gold despite falling prices

5 June 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The global gold market is currently navigating a fascinating paradox that challenges conventional financial logic. For several months, the precious metal has experienced a downward price trajectory, sparking intense debate among analysts and market observers about its near-term direction. At first glance, a prolonged decline might suggest a waning interest in the asset or a fundamental shift away from its historic role in global finance. However, scratching beneath the surface of this downward trend reveals an entirely different underlying dynamic. The temporary softening of gold prices is not a sign of terminal weakness; rather, it represents a structural consolidation that, under the right conditions, is laying the groundwork for a substantial and potentially rapid upward reversal.

To understand why a reversal is highly probable, one must look at the unprecedented level of institutional support currently stabilizing the market. As revealed in recent reports by the World Gold Council, sovereign banking institutions around the world are aggressively utilizing this period of depressed prices to expand their physical reserves. Specifically, global central banks net purchased 17 tons of gold in April 2026, registering the highest monthly purchasing pace since December 2024. When major institutional buyers like the central banks of Poland, China, and the Czech Republic consistently step into the market during price dips, they establish what technical analysts refer to as a hard price floor. This institutional baseline aligns with a broader multi-year trend, as central banks in Eastern Europe and Asia have demonstrated sustained dynamics over the last three years, purchasing a steady average of 12 and 11 tons of the precious metal per month, respectively. This massive, coordinated buying power absorbs excess supply and prevents a broader market collapse. In essence, these institutions are treating the current multi-month decline as a premium commercial window, accumulating significant volume at a discount. This steady institutional accumulation ensures that the structural demand for the metal remains exceptionally tight, meaning that any sudden shift in broader investor sentiment could quickly trigger a supply squeeze, driving prices sharply upward.

Beyond the physical supply-and-demand mechanics, the future trajectory of gold is intimately tied to the evolving monetary policy of global financial hubs, particularly the United States Federal Reserve. The primary catalyst behind the recent months of downward pressure has been the resilience of global interest rates and the accompanying strength of major fiat currencies. Because gold is a non-yielding asset—meaning it does not pay a monthly dividend or fixed interest—high-yielding government bonds naturally become more attractive to short-term investors when interest rates remain elevated. However, this macroeconomic pressure is cyclical, not permanent. As global inflationary pressures eventually cool or as economic growth indicators begin to signal a broader slowdown, central banks will inevitably face mounting pressure to pivot toward rate cuts. The moment the monetary tide turns and borrowing costs begin to decrease, the opportunity cost of holding physical assets falls away. This shift historically causes a rapid capital reallocation, as institutional funds migrate out of cooling fixed-income securities and back into hard assets, driving a powerful upward rally.

Simultaneously, the global landscape is defined by an accumulation of systemic vulnerabilities and geopolitical friction points that cannot be ignored. From complex supply chain vulnerabilities to shifting energy corridors and regional trade disputes, the modern global economy is operating under a cloud of persistent uncertainty. In periods of structural calm, investors frequently favor riskier, high-yielding equity markets, causing defensive assets to drift downward. Yet, history demonstrates that this calm can be deceptive. A sudden escalation in regional conflicts, an unexpected corporate debt default, or a sharp contraction in global manufacturing figures can instantly shift market psychology from optimism to extreme risk aversion. When these systemic shocks occur, the broader investing public quickly remembers the unique risk-mitigation properties of physical metals, leading to a surge in safe-haven buying that can reverse months of price declines in a matter of days.

From a technical and psychological standpoint, a multi-month decline is also a healthy and necessary phase within a long-term cyclical market. No financial asset moves upward in a straight line indefinitely. After reaching historic peaks in previous cycles, a period of profit-taking and price correction is standard market behavior. This cooling-off period flushes out speculative, short-term leverage and transfers ownership into the hands of disciplined, long-term investors who are less likely to sell during bouts of volatility. Major international investment banking firms continue to maintain a highly constructive long-term outlook on the metal precisely because they recognize this healthy structural resetting. The longer the price consolidates within this current lower range, the more energy it gathers for its next directional move. Crucially, if the current buying process persists—whereby global central banks maintain their recent momentum of adding 17 tons of gold monthly, echoing the strongest purchasing pace since December 2024, alongside Eastern European and Asian central banks sustaining their three-year average of 12 and 11 tons per month—this relentless institutional drain on global supply makes a decisive upward price breakout highly probable rather than just speculative. Therefore, if the current downward trend continues to persist, it should not be viewed as a sign of permanent decay but rather as a coiled spring, building the fundamental momentum necessary to launch a powerful and sustained upward breakout once the macroeconomic catalysts align.

Photo credit: Gold Market