Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Denmark on National Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Denmark on the occasion of National Day, AzerNEWS reports.
The message was posted through the ministry’s official account on the social media platform X.
"Warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark on the occasion of their National Day.
Happy National Day, Denmark!" the post reads.
Warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark on the occasion of their National Day.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 5, 2026
Happy National Day, Denmark! 🇦🇿-🇩🇰@DanishMFA pic.twitter.com/X3u2nE85cR
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