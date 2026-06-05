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Friday, June 5, 2026

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Denmark on National Day

5 June 2026 15:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry congratulates Denmark on National Day
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated Denmark on the occasion of National Day, AzerNEWS reports.

The message was posted through the ministry’s official account on the social media platform X.

"Warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark on the occasion of their National Day.

Happy National Day, Denmark!" the post reads.

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