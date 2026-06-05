Para taekwondo athlete claims gold at Rome Grand Prix [PHOTOS]

5 June 2026 19:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national para taekwondo team delivered a strong performance at the World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Rome, AzerNEWS reports.

Sabir Zeynalov, competing in the 58 kg weight category, showcased outstanding form throughout the competition. He defeated all of his opponents and climbed to the top of the podium, securing the gold medal for Azerbaijan.

In another success for the national team, Imamaddin Khalilov, competing in the 70 kg category, claimed the bronze medal after a series of competitive bouts.

The World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix Rome 2026 is part of the major World Taekwondo Grand Prix series, one of the highest-level international taekwondo circuits featuring elite-ranked athletes from around the world.

The competition began with the Para Taekwondo Grand Prix, followed by the main World Taekwondo Grand Prix events from 5–7 June.

The para taekwondo segment is dedicated to athletes in Paralympic classifications, particularly the K44 category, which includes competitors with upper limb impairments. It is part of an inclusive program that brings together Olympic and Paralympic-level athletes in the same overall event structure