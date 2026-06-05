5 June 2026 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The domestic political situation in Armenia on the eve of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Yerevan is marked by an intensification of the geopolitical struggle between the West and Russia for spheres of influence.

AzerNEWS reports that the political environment in the country has become a direct flashpoint for external pressures and internal confrontations. The ruling party has launched an aggressive campaign in both the administrative and legal spheres to secure its position, while the domestic opposition is attempting to achieve a regime change by leveraging current economic and security risks.

Reports indicate that during the electoral process, the Armenian government has fully mobilized administrative resources, forcing public sector employees to attend mass rallies and exerting pressure on pro-opposition business structures. Legal prosecution and arrests have intensified against representatives of the main rivals, the "Strong Armenia" bloc and the "Prosperous Armenia" party. Notably, Andranik Tevanyan, known for his pro-Russian stance, has been arrested on charges of high treason, while other opposition candidates have been detained for alleged electoral law violations. Concurrently, the government staged a display of new weaponry acquired from alternative sources during a military parade to counter criticisms regarding the weakening of the military, directing this move at the domestic audience.

Against this backdrop, the overt diplomatic and financial support provided by the West to the Armenian government has become the ruling party's primary propaganda tool. Visits by NATO and US officials to Yerevan, along with promises of a visa-free regime, continue to influence domestic approval ratings. In a sharp reaction to these developments, Russia has deployed various leverage mechanisms. Restrictions have been imposed on the entry of Armenian agricultural and alcoholic products into the Russian market, and artificial delays have been created for Armenian exporters at the Upper Lars border checkpoint. Furthermore, it is claimed that a mass influx of citizens from Russia to Armenia has been organized to influence the election process, with tens of thousands of individuals reportedly brought into the country to vote. In response, warning booklets are being distributed to arriving citizens at Yerevan airport, reminding them that electoral bribery carries criminal liability.

Sociological surveys within the country have also turned into manipulation tools for the opposing sides. While pro-Russian institutions claim that the ruling party's rating has hit a record low, Western-oriented organizations assert that the ruling party leads by a wide margin. Experts believe these contradictory figures reflect the intentions of both sides to legitimize their actions in the post-election period. Although analysts suggest that a fluctuating number of parties will enter parliament depending on voter turnout, it is considered highly probable that the losing side will reject the election results, sparking significant street protests, which Russia could exploit to fuel domestic escalation.