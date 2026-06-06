Ford recalls nearly 420,000 SUVs over seat belt safety defect

6 June 2026 21:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

American automaker Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 420,000 SUVs due to a safety issue involving seat belt pretensioners, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, the recall affects approximately 420,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs manufactured between 2018 and 2022.

The recall was prompted by the discovery of a defect in the vehicles' front seat belt pretensioners. The issue could prevent the seat belts from functioning at full effectiveness during a crash, potentially increasing the risk of injury to occupants.

Ford dealers will provide free diagnostics of defective components and, if necessary, replace them, writes Reuters.

In August last year, Ford became the leader in the number of recall campaigns, overtaking FCA, Volkswagen, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Hyundai combined in anti-rating. In October 2025, it became known that NHTSA recalled almost 625,000 Ford vehicles due to problems with seat belts and rear-view camera displays.

It should be noted that Ford shares fell 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the year, the capitalization of the American automaker has increased by 23%, reaching $66.27 billion.

Image: Brendan Mcdermid / Reuters