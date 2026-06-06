Azerbaijan joins global dialogue at Zero Waste Forum 2026 in Istanbul [PHOTOS]

6 June 2026 18:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Zero Waste Forum 2026 is being held in Istanbul, AzerNEWS reports.

Organized by the Zero Waste Foundation (Sıfır Atık Vakfı), founded by the First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan, the forum is taking place under the theme "Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action." It serves as a high-level platform promoting the zero-waste approach as a practical climate action pathway ahead of COP31, which will be hosted in Antalya.

The forum has brought together state representatives from 183 countries, ministers, the United Nations and other international organizations, as well as business leaders, academic institutions, financial organizations, and civil society groups. Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a delegation led by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Within the framework of the forum, Azerbaijan is represented with a national pavilion alongside the pavilion of Türkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation. The Azerbaijani pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, showcases materials reflecting the country’s history, culture, nature, architectural heritage, and multicultural values.

In addition, the pavilion presents information on Azerbaijan’s environmental protection policies, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s projects related to environmental conservation, park development, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, as well as restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories of Karabakh.

It is noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Zero Waste Foundation also jointly participated with a common pavilion during COP29 held in Baku. Under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2024, the two foundations - led respectively by Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdoğan - aim to promote sustainable solutions across various sectors of society, while also strengthening cooperation in environmental protection, cultural exchange, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

A key focus of Zero Waste Forum 2026 is the promotion of the zero-waste approach as a central climate agenda. Discussions are centered on waste prevention, circular economy practices, food waste reduction, methane emission mitigation measures, and practical implementation at the city level with measurable short-term outcomes. The forum also aims to strengthen cooperation, expand partnerships, and define effective implementation mechanisms in the zero-waste sector.

The event is of particular importance as it contributes to preparations ahead of COP31, which Türkiye will host in Antalya in 2026, and supports broader stakeholder engagement in the global climate agenda.

The forum, which will run until June 7, will include high-level sessions dedicated to industry and technology, agriculture and forestry, as well as energy and natural resources. One thematic day will also be devoted to "Food Waste and Methane," highlighting food waste reduction as a fast and high-impact climate opportunity.

A number of important documents and initiatives are expected to be developed within the framework of the forum.