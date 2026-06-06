Witkoff, Kushner hold nuclear consultations amid Iran talks

6 June 2026 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have held consultations at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee as part of ongoing negotiations with Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Axios.

According to the information, the meeting at Oak Ridge does not necessarily mean that an agreement between Washington and Tehran is imminent. However, it signals that the talks have entered a serious stage and that both sides are preparing for potential outcomes.

"This does not mean a deal will happen. But it indicates that the negotiations are at a very serious stage, that there is a real possibility of success, and that we want to be prepared," an unnamed U.S. official was quoted as saying.

Axios noted that Witkoff and Kushner also met with nuclear experts who had previously participated in negotiations with Iranian representatives in Oman.

According to the U.S. official, the consultations involved leading American nuclear specialists with experience in implementing the technical aspects of potential agreements with Iran.

The discussions reportedly focused on the practical and technical issues that could arise if Washington and Tehran reach a new agreement regarding Iran’s nuclear program.