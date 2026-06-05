President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani mini-football team on victory at European Championship

5 June 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

The publication was posted on the official page of the head of state on the social network X.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Azerbaijani mini-football team on their victory in the European Championship, AzerNEWS reports.

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