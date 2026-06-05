Azerbaijan, Germany discuss green energy and investment opportunities

5 June 2026 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev, has met with a delegation led by Michael Harms, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani side provided detailed information on the country’s investment climate, regional connectivity, and transport and logistics potential, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s growing role as a strategic hub in the region.

The two sides highly appreciated the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijani and German companies in areas such as green energy, industry, and technology transfer. In this context, discussions were held on the potential establishment of an Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council. Such a platform was noted as an important mechanism for ensuring regular dialogue between entrepreneurs, facilitating information exchange, and promoting joint business initiatives.

The meeting also highlighted upcoming opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic ties. The German delegation was invited to participate in the Private Sector Forum, which will be held in Baku on June 16–19 as part of the 51st Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group, as well as the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, scheduled for September 25–26.